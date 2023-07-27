More than 1,000 child care centers in Arizona could potentially close and more than 99,000 Arizona children could lose their child care.

ARIZONA, USA — Concern could be growing for parents who rely on child care as federal funding will dwindle if further investments aren’t made.

One analysis by the think tank The Century Foundation estimates more than 1,000 child care centers in Arizona could potentially close and more than 99,000 Arizona children could lose their child care.

Federal COVID-19 funds invested nationwide were set aside to help stabilize the child care network.

According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona’s Child Care and Development Fund received a temporary allocation increase of $1.3 billion from those federal dollars. Now, those funds will be starting to expire come September.

Increased capacity and workforce investment

At the Legacy Foundation Chris-Town YMCA, colorful toys, dozens of books and seven cribs sit in a newly designed room.

“I'm standing in an infant room that'll open on Monday that we never would have been able to do without these sustainability grants and the significant investment into child care,” Kirsten Gray, Vice President of Child care at Valley of the Sun YMCA, said.

The federal stabilization grants, Gray said not only allowed Valley of the Sun YMCA to expand their capacity, but also to invest in their child care workforce.

“We were able to invest in high-quality educators, get them professional development, offer them full-time benefited compensation packages,” Gray said. “And because of that, we've seen them show up every day and make significant changes in children's lives and their families.”

Gray said Valley of the Sun YMCA added that, and in addition, they offered free child care to employees’ children.

“That level of resourcing for parents is huge. And we've seen that when employers invest into quality child care options and support for their employees, that the employee is just able to perform at a higher level commit at a higher level,” Gray said.

Even before the pandemic, child care providers struggled with a staffing shortage. According to a late 2022 survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), nearly 70% of child care centers in Arizona and across the country said they were experiencing a staffing shortage.

“The Federal pandemic relief has helped child care providers to be able to pay a worthy wage for early childhood educators, to ensure benefits and mental health, health care access and the things we know workers need to be successful to show up to work and do their job really well,” Eric Bucher, Ed.D., the Executive Director for the Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children said.

Concerns of higher tuition, closures

With the federal relief funds starting to end in September of 2023 and will expire by September of 2024, Bucher said more investment is needed.

“There are no state general funds for child care,” Bucher said. “And so providers are thinking about, do we have to raise tuition for families? Do we have to lower wages – which we’ve been able to increase because of these federal relief dollars?”

In the same NAEYC survey, half of child care centers surveyed in Arizona reported they’ll have to raise tuition when grants end.

“What that means is more closed classrooms, longer wait lists for families, families not being able to access quality care, families making decisions about having to stay home instead of working,” Bucher said.

While DES told 12News they have not heard from child care providers about closure concerns.

“The Department is closely monitoring the child care network, as there is concern that without further investment in child care, some of the improvements that have been made to expand access to care and quality will be lost,” a DES spokesperson said in part of a statement.

Gray said the investments made a difference beyond the family unit, beyond child care workers, but in the economy too.

“We know that working moms and dads need to feel comfortable leaving their children when they go off to work and know that they are being invested into, nurtured, developed,” Gray said. “And this impact is so significant, to not just the family unit, but the community.”

Both Gray and Bucher said they’re hopeful that further investments will come.

“We need Congress and our state lawmakers to act,” Bucher said.

Up to Speed