$1.1 million in COVID relief for small businesses approved by mayor and city council

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the City Council approved additional funding for small and micro-businesses affected by COVID-19.

Previously, the city has invested a total of $14.1 million into businesses as part of their business grant program. The new allocation of $1.1 million support more than 200 businesses, according to the release.

The Arizona Community Foundation will continue to add to the grant program and funds will be given to businesses who have applied.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the grant program has helped more than 2,300 restaurants and businesses struggling, according to the release.

No new applications are being accepted.

Mayor Gallego said in a statement:

“One of the most gut-wrenching parts of the pandemic, aside from the illness itself, is the damage it has done to small businesses throughout the city. Since the spring, we have moved quickly to get relief dollars to those businesses to help them weather the downturn. This week, the council was unanimous in its decision to do even more.”

District 3 Councilwoman Debra Stark said:

“Our small businesses make Phoenix special. Small business owners are extraordinary and dedicated—right now, they’re doing everything in their power to keep operating, keep afloat, and keep moving forward. With these grants, we’re able to help lighten the load and provide some relief to help their doors stay open.”