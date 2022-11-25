PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday.
Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from key chains to clothing to jewelry.
Owner, Jade Noble, told 12News what she loves about the community of small businesses in Phoenix.
“I think we have a great community for small businesses. I've talked to my peers all the time, and everyone's really connected, and it just feels like a really great community to be a part of. I'm really lucky,” Noble said, “When you shop local, more of your dollar goes back into your community supporting the people around you.”
Frances is not the only store to look out for this Saturday. Here is a list of just some small businesses to get your holiday shopping done early.
Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
With plenty of vendors, from food to novelty items, this farmers market has got to be on your list of stops tomorrow.
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 3806 N Brown Ave, Scottsdale
- Arizona Farmers Markets - Home (arizonacommunityfarmersmarkets.com)
Spice and Tea Exchange
This store has more spices than you can imagine and is a great way to add some kick to your future Holiday feasts. Be on the lookout for deals on grinders, and buy five get the sixth one free on all consumables.
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 7236 E Main St, Scottsdale
- Teas Shop Scottsdale AZ | Spice Shop | The Spice & Tea Exchange (spiceandtea.com)
Straw and Wool
Fulfill all of your hat wishes at this Downtown Phoenix business. Straw and Wool will have 20 to 50 percent off all of their items online and in-store through November 28th.
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 610 E Roosevelt St Ste 144, Phoenix
- Straw And Wool
Downtown Chandler Small Business Saturday
Plenty of small vendors and live music will be lining the streets of Downtown Chandler tomorrow for this event.
- Hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Small Business Saturday | Downtown Chandler | Downtown Chandler
Downtown Mesa - Small Business Saturday Celebration
From Small Business Saturday to Christmas, customers who spend $100 at any Downtown Mesa small business will get entered to win a Downtown Mesa gift card.
The Merchantile of Scottsdale
This indoor market will have 20 to 30 vendors participating in the event. They will also be giving free tote bags to the first 50 customers.
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 3965 N Brown Ave. Scottsdale
- The Merchantile (themerchantileofscottsdale.com)
Antique Sugar
All vintage finds at Antique Sugar for this holiday season at half off the original price tomorrow.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 801 N. 2nd St. Suite 104, Phoenix
- Location & Hours – Antique Sugar
Changing Hands Bookstore
Get something for the readers in your life at this Tempe bookstore with $5 off of $25 online and in-store Friday through Cyber Monday.
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 6428 South McClintock Drive
- Changing Hands Bookstore | New Books, Used Books, Author Events, Toys, Gifts, More | The Phoenix Area's Oldest and Largest Independent Bookstore
Stinkweeds Records
Music will always be good for the soul this giving season. Stinkweeds Records will upload over 70 titles to their website at 15 percent off for Small Business Saturday.
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 12 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix
- Stinkweeds Records - Stinkweeds Records
Drawn to Comics
As a part of their 3-Day Doorbuster Event, this comic book store will have 50 percent off all three-month wall and back issue bin comic books.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 5801 W. Glendale Ave
- Drawn To Comics Door Buster Weekend! - Drawn to Comics
Up to Speed
