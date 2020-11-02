ANAHEIM, Calif. — Planning a trip to Disneyland in the near future? Get ready to shell out some extra cash.

For the first time in Disneyland's history, prices have topped $200 for a one-day park-hopper ticket.

Here's how it all breaks down...

The price for entry into one of the two Anaheim theme parks -- Disneyland or California Adventure -- will now set you back $154 on the most expensive day. Upgrading that one-day ticket to the park-hopper option increases the price to $209.

Before this week’s price increase, the costliest ticket was $149 for a one-day pass, or $199 for the park-hopper option.

It’s part of a new five-tier pricing structure, which has varying costs depending on the date you attend:

Tier 1: $104 for one park or $159 for park-hopper.

Tier 2: $114 for one park or $169 for park-hopper.

Tier 3: $124 for one park or $179 for park-hopper.

Tier 4: $194 for one park or $194 for park-hopper.

Tier 5: $154 for one park or $209 for park-hopper.

Taking a look at the pricing calendar, Disneyland has set every Saturday now through June at the most expensive tier. The lowest pricing is mostly set for Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

This pricing replaces Disneyland’s previous “value, regular, peak” three-tier structure.

For perspective, a one-day park-hopper pass back in 2011 was $105.

Meanwhile, the MaxPass feature, which allows Disneyland guests to book FastPasses on their phones, has also increased to $20 per day – a $5 spike.

Disney is currently building a new Marvel-themed land at its California Adventure park – known as Avengers Campus – which will feature a Spider-Man ride.

Last year, Disneyland debuted Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a land inspired by the iconic films from George Lucas. Just last month, the park unleashed its second Galaxy’s Edge attraction – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

