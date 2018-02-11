Black Friday is officially three weeks away and those highly coveted ads are already being released. Deals from stores like Kohl's, Target, Costco and JCPenney are all over the web, helping shoppers plan for the holidays weeks in advance.

Anyone in the market for a deal, can check out the full Target Black Friday ad right here. One of the top bargains at Target are the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. The Black Friday price is $179.99, a savings of $120.

If you're in the market for a TV from Target, the store is offering a savings of $300 on the Samsung 65" Smart Curved TV. The sales price rolls in at $799. Target doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. Doors reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

The entire Costco Black Friday ad can be found right here, on bestblackfriday.com. Shoppers do need a membership to access deals like $70 off the latest model of the Apple iPad. The savings gets buyers a final price of $249.99. Deals like this are only available on Thanksgiving, online.

Gamers looking for deals on the Xbox can look to Kohl's. The Kohl's Black Friday ad can be found right here. The Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Console is bundled at $199.99, plus $60 in Kohl's Cash. Shoppers get $15 in Kohl's cash for every $50 they spend between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

JCPenney's 77-page ad is also among those leaked. You can find the JCPenney's ad right here. One of the store's top deals is a Shark Navigator Vacuum for only $99. It usually costs more than $200. Deals at JCPenney's start online as early as Nov. 18.