The home rental business is booming.

The industry was valued at $100 billion in 2016, and is predicted to reach a worth of $167.9 billion by 2019, according to Smarthosts, a forum for vacation rental hosts. Companies like Airbnb, Home Stay, Booking.com, are all racing competing against each other for a slice of the pie, but they're not the only ones.

Scammers are eager to take advantage of the opportunity as well, many times crafting convincing websites that are dead ringers for the companies you trust.

Travel blogger, Nick Wharton, a savvy traveler himself, says he was almost duped into shelling out $3,000 by a convincing scam.

He wrote about the experience on his blog Goats on the Road, to warn others.

He and his wife had been searching for a nice apartment in Lisbon, Portugal for several weeks. Having no luck, they turned to Craigslist where they found a beautiful place.

They contacted to "owner" who told them he would feel more comfortable booking through Airbnb.

Because Wharton was so familiar with Airbnb, he was able to spot some red flags.

For example, the URL said "airbnb.com-request-booking-space."

They also noticed a live chat option (Airbnb doesn't have one) and the listing included the apartment's exact address, which they knew Airbnb doesn't show until after you book.

But other than that, the site was almost identical.

Luckily the Wharton's caught on, but there are many other scams just like it. And they infiltrate all home rental companies not, just Airbnb.

The takeaway? Always book directly from a home rental companies website. Don't click on any links or deals.

If a price looks too good to be true, it probably is, and double check the URL. It might be just a word off.

© 2018 KPNX