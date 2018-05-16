Summer time is concert time, but it's also when the most complaints for fake tickets are filed.

In the past year alone, the Phoenix Better Business Bureau saw 6,185 people research ticket brokers and concert promoters on its website to find out if they were legitimate, and 23 complaints were filed.

"I think it's interesting that [in the summer] we do see an uptick on folks coming to the BBB for info on who are these ticket brokers or who are these concert promoters," said Felicia Thompson with the BBB.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Maroon 5 and Beyoncé are just some of the big names who will be hitting up the Valley this summer.

Just this past month, a Valley woman found out the hard way how easy it is to fall victim.

Vanessa Jimenez bought tickets from a company called HTDTixx. She received an email with directions to pick up the tickets at a hotel on the day of the festival, but when she got there, she only found 60 or so other people waiting for the same tickets. The tickets never came.

William Furniss, owner of Ticket Lobster in the Valley, says if you're buying tickets online, check the companies reviews.

If the reviews only go back a year or so, be wary. You should call the company and if they don't answer, that's a red flag.

If buying tickets from a private vendor in person, Furniss recommends taking down the seller's driver's license info and writing up a contract for them to sign.

