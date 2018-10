Sick and tired of those constant robocalls to your cell phone?

Arizona's attorney general has joined with 34 other AGs across the country to call on the Federal Communications Commission to do something about it.

Mark Brnovich and his counterparts want the FCC to create new rules to allow telephone service providers to block more illegal robocalls being made to unsuspecting consumers in Arizona and across the country.

Right now, scammers have found ways to get around a call blocking order from the FCC last year. Now, they are using a technique that spoofs the area code of the consumer.

The attorneys general want the FCC to allow service providers to use new technology to detect and block illegal spoofed calls- even those coming from what are otherwise legitimate phone numbers. That technology should be ready next year.

This should protect people who have signed up for do-not-call lists.

