Kohl's announces early Black Friday event, plans for easier shopping

Kohl’s joins Best Buy, Amazon and Target, who also announced early holiday sales at the start of the month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kohl’s is the latest retailer announcing its Black Friday sales earlier than usual this year. The company announced that Black Friday sales would begin next week.

Kohl’s joins Best Buy, Amazon and Target, who also announced early holiday sales at the start of the month.

Special holiday sales may be starting early is because of anticipated supply chain issues. The coronavirus pandemic has already forced delays on many deliveries. The U.S. Postal Service also recently increased prices and slowed down deliveries in order to cut costs.

Starting Oct. 20, customers can take advantage of Kohl’s holiday sales on items such as clothes and luggage. Customers can also earn $5 Kohl’s Cash coupons for every $25 spent from Oct. 20 to Oct. 2