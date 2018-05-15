Across the country there are cases of people getting into an "Uber" only to find out the person behind the wheel is a scammer.

There are reported cases of people being price gauged, robbed or even worse by these fake drivers.

This is what you need to know to make sure you don't fall for it:

- Always request a ride via the Uber app.

- Check the license plate number of the car with the one in the app.

- Ask the driver who he or she is picking up. They should have your name.

- Check the driver's picture in the app, and make sure it matches the person in the car.

Uber has a list of additional safety measures you can take here.

