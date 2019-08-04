Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $90 off Ballarini Asti 10-piece Italian cookware set and free shipping
This could be one of the most delicious deals I've ever featured! It's also the first 10-piece cookware set I've ever profiled. After profiling a price drop on cast iron cookware last week, I collected many requests for high-end Italian cookware.
While I have tested different six-piece cookware sets and stainless steel offerings with some of the top chefs in the country, today's deal of $150 for a 10-piece set is unprecedented.
If you are in the market for non-stock cookware that checks all the right boxes, today's bargain is certainly worth a look.
You've likely heard of Ballarini. This fantastic brand (which is not paying me to write about them) knows how to do cookware well! The entire set requires less heat, less energy and guarantees faster cooking that will actually lower your energy bill. It also eliminates any chance of you getting sick from your cookware.
This set, which is made in Italy, takes a hard stance against the Teflon cookware sets made in China that could potentially make you sick if a pan's coating wears off in to your food.
Features of the Ballarini Asti 10-Piece Cookware Set:
- High-gauge aluminum body guarantees perfect heat distribution
- PFOA free, all coatings are free from nickel and heavy metals
- Made in Italy
- Reaches a high temperature faster, requiring less heat, energy and power
- Allows for environmentally-friendly, energy-saving cooking
- Non-slip bottom for top-notch stability
- Fork-proof surface
- Superb non-stick coating
- Dishwasher-safe and easy to clean
Was: $249.99
Now: $149.99
Set Includes:
- 9.5-inch Fry Pan
- 11-inch Fry Pan
- 1.5-Quart Sauce Pan with Lid
- 2.5-Quart Saute Pan with Lid
- 3.6-Quart Everyday Pan with Lid
- 4.9-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.