Don't give up on your New Year's resolutions! I have a deal that can help you get fit while also easing your back pain.
If a standing desk is not within your budget or you've simply been curious about all the people who sit on exercise balls, there has never been an easier way to improve your core. All you need to do is sit!
Prior to owning this exercise ball, I learned that I have the world's worst posture. Severe back pain at 33 years of age did not make any sense. After seeking advice from a physical therapist, two personal trainers and a chiropractor, I learned I needed to change the way I sit and stretch. A stability ball was recommended to me by everyone I spoke with and today I'm sharing a deal I found on the best stability ball I've tested.
There are many stability balls on the market but the best one I tested will not burst like several models we tried and it has a whopping 2000-pound weight capacity.
Click the play button to see the ball in action.
Features of the Pur-Well Living Anti Burst Swiss Exercise Ball:
- Designed to improve your core strength\
- Improves your balance and agility
- Lifetime warranty
- Comes with a pump
- Great for exercise or desk chair replacement
- Helps achieve better abs and agility
- Rated up to 2,000 pounds
- Professional grade
Was: $49.99
Now: $19.99
