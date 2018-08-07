CLEVELAND, OH — Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

You probably know that you can save a ton of tech during Amazon Prime Day. But did you know that the right deals can actually help you save more money on gadgets than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

In the two decades that I've been hunting down deals, what we are seeing this Prime Day is in a league of its own. While not every Prime Day deal is created equal, I've tested every product on the list below. You could easily complete your Christmas and holiday shopping early, at prices lower today than the holiday quarter.

Click the play button to see the deals we've discovered up close!

1) 50% Off Top Rated Power Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

2) $80 Off Z-Edge 4K Smart Action Cam + Free Accessories

Was: $149.99

Now: $69.99

3) $200 Off Top Rated Laptop With Fingerprint ID + Free USB C Hub

Was: $599.99

Now: $399.99

4) $30 Off Q Wireless Apple and Android Charger (with car accessory)

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

5) $30 Off Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99

6) $20 Off Shiatsu Neck, Back and Shoulder Massager With Heat

Was: $89.99

Now: $69.99

7) $50 Off Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With MaxBass

Was: $79.99

Now: $29.99

8) $40 Off Automatic Programmable Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Was: $199.99

Now: $159.99

9) $65 Off HP Omnidirectional Dash / Security Camcorder

Was: $129.99

Now: $64.99

10) $30 Off iClever Smartphone and iPad Powerbank

Was: $62.99

Now: $32.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

