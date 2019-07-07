Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Weighted blankets outsold many of the most popular TVs, Bluetooth speakers, laptops and robo vacs on Prime Day 2018. The best ones are sold out most of the year, with availability that only lasts for a few minutes on Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The exact same weighted blanket that will appear as part of a flash sale on Prime Day is on sale right now for $14 less with guaranteed stock before the mayhem begins.

These days you can find weighted blankets everywhere. Competitors are often unsafe or made-in-China knock-offs with uneven weight distribution — meaning you can wake up feeling worse!

Countless other companies are trying to replicate the Pur Gravity weighted blanket — one of the originals! The 2019 Pur Gravity weighted blanket is the most plush weighted blanket to date, with built-in Deep Sleep technology and breathability. And of course, breathability is important during the summer.

The no. 1 gravity-weighted blanket I've profiled is doctor-recommended and the most breathable of all weighted blankets available on the market.

For years, weighted blankets have been recommended by doctors and sleep therapists for those living with ADHD, autism, emotional distress and aching bones. Today that same sleep technology can benefit even the most restless of sleepers.

The feeling of a weighted blanket is designed to replicate the sensation of being hugged or held, which is why weighted blankets have been used for years to reduce anxiety in children. Weighted blankets provide what experts call “deep pressure touch stimulation” or DPTS. If you are someone who struggles to fall asleep or stay asleep, a weighted blanket can make a world of difference.

Weighted blankets have been a popular tool over the past 20 years in Europe and have helped people achieve a better quality of deep sleep. Now they're being used commonly in American households and throughout our region.

Features of the Pur Gravity Weighted Blanket:

Top-rated and doctor-approved weighted blanket.

Weighs in at the recommended 15 pounds to help you sleep.

Size: 60 inches by 80 inches.

Best suited for individuals weighing 125 to 250 pounds.

Improves deep REM sleep.

Clinically proven to reduce stress and anxiety.

Safe, non-toxic and hypoallergenic.

Coolest weighted blanket on the market for the summer.

Helps regulate your body temperature for hot summer nights.

Ideal for the winter.

On sale today at $14 less than Prime Day.

Was: $249.99

Now: $129.99

