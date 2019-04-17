Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

As a parent and a deal-hunter, you can imagine how my ears perked up when I learned Walmart was launching a first-of-its-kind, brand-name-based clothing subscription service for kids. Most of the articles out there from otherwise reputable journalistic sources all seem to be giant PR pushes for Walmart. I will approach this subscription service with a more critical eye; but first let's examine the structure of the service, call KIDBOX.

To sign up for KIDBOX, parents answer basic questions about a child's size, color preferences and style on a special Walmart landing page. If you have a child in your life that is preppy or more athletic — I do think it is a little insane to assign a style to e a 0-3 month, but I digress — a stylist will help cultivate suitable clothing options for you.

After defining your child's style on Walmart and answering some specifics — which in essence reflect the style a parent would impose upon a child under the age of 8 and for what is most likely a child's actual clothing preference between the ages of 8 and 14 — you are done!

The cost is $48 for a one-time delivery; you can also subscribe to receive boxes in the future. Each box includes four or five premium items. While we could debate all day whether a baby or any child for that matter actually needs brand-name premium items and why the thought of designer baby wear makes my blood boil, I'll leave that for another post.

Assuming you have a child or want your child to wear brands that will excite him or her like Puma, BCBG or more than 100 others, this subscription box is not only a time-saver but also a cash-saver.

If you were to buy each premium article of clothing at a steep discount from designer outlets or 6pm.com, you may find four to five premium items of clothing for $48 but sizing, style and stock is an issue. It's also very time consuming to do it on your own, as I've learned.

If you are reading this article and the thought of buying the more generic kids off-brand clothing from Target, Amazon or Walmart is unappealing to you, Walmart's KIDBOX is a great way to go.

Perhaps my favorite part of this subscription service is for every Walmart KIDBOX stylebox purchased, KIDBOX will clothe a child in need. That's tied to a KIDBOX partnership with Delivering Good and was an ingenious move by the creators of this platform.

The design of Walmart's KIDBOX stylebox website landing page is really well done, the selections are great and while there are financial savings, the biggest benefit is that the service can save time for a busy parent.

If brand names or "designer" clothing is not a concern in your household, skip the subscription. If a more premium-type wardrobe is of interest to you or a teen and you are a busy parent, Walmart has the right idea plus you're helping an underprivileged child in the process.



