BUY IT HERE: $30 Off Striiv Fusion Fitness Tracker and Smartwatch + Free Delivery

If a $400 Apple Watch is out of the budget for you, one bargain today could be exactly what you need to stay connected.

Since the summer I've tested a variety of top smart watch and fitness trackers and this deal bridges the gap between both. Today at Black Friday prices, the Striiv Fusion is an activity tracker, sleep tracker and smart watch with social networking connectivity.

Not all fitness trackers are created equal. With the help of USA Today's Dr. Derek, I quickly learned that the majority of the fitness trackers under $100 (we tested 11 different competing models) cannot accurately count steps or calories burned. The Fusion uses the latest in accelerometer technology to ensure your progress is properly tracked.

Click the play button to see the Striiv up close!

- Sleep monitor

- Weighs under 17 grams!

- Pedometer

- Highly accurate fitness tracker

- Connect with friends to stay motivated and see how you stack up

- Social media alerts from all your connected networks

- Get incoming call and text notifications

- Email notifications

- Control your music and smartphone from a distance

- Pairs with both Apple and Android devices

- Water resistant

- Lowest recorded price

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

