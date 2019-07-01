Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $50 Off Coredy Range Extender and WiFi Booster with free shipping

How happy are you with your internet? If you think you're overpaying for the performance you receive or if you suffer from Wi-Fi dead spots in your home, I have a deal and a video that you need to see!

I've covered this topic in the past and I typically hear from cynics with the following response: "There's nothing that you can buy that will double your internet speed." Incorrect! While you cannot increase the speed of the connection fed into your home, by the time that connection travels to your laptop or tablet, it is greatly diminished. You can change that!

You've likely heard of boosters or range extenders and while these products are fantastic for increasing the stability of the internet connection traveling through your home or office, the solution I have today speeds things up on your computer.

The antennas inside your computer that receive the Wi-Fi connection from your modem or router are typically under-equipped. After two months testing the brand new for 2019 Coredy X12 WiFi extender, I was able to triple my upload speeds and double my download speeds by boosting what travels in to the computer.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The result is smoother bandwidth, faster downloads, more stable movie and music streaming, and yes, the potential to double your Wi-Fi speed from your laptop.

The Coredy X12 also allowed for some incredible speed increases on the top floor of my house. Click the play button for a speed test that will blow you away!

Features of the Coredy X12 WiFi Range Extender:

Boost existing Wi-Fi coverage and public Wi-Fi spots

NO MONTHLY FEES!

High performance AC1200 dual band technology

Four extremely strong antennas

Use your computer, gaming devices, smart connected devices and more anywhere in your home

Allows extended use of your favorite devices on your patio, from the garden or pool

Safe, secure and protected wireless connections

Plug and play solution for any laptop or desktop (Apple, Chromebook and Windows)

Compatible with Amazon Alexa Echo products, Google Home, TP-Link

Works with your current network or range extender

Top-rated and lowest-recorded price today

Brand new for 2019

BUY IT NOW: $50 Off Coredy Range Extender and WiFi Booster with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?