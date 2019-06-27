Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's almost here! Can you feel it? One of the biggest sales events of the entire year is right around the corner. The 5th annual Amazon Prime Day is set for July 15.

Prime Day is billed as bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday by retail giant Amazon, and it features a multitude of deals that draw millions of shoppers. If you want to save some real cash, you'll want to focus your time and energy shopping for some specific products. Just as you would not buy everything sold in stores on Black Friday, you need to adapt a similar approach to Prime Day.

This year, I will be doing deal round-ups live on Amazon.com as the host of Prime Day and I am pleased to share some of my insight with you early so you can plan your shopping. While I am not speaking on behalf of Amazon, as a consumer reporter, these are my findings.

I would avoid purchases in the following categories:



1. Grills. You will find more aggressive deals around July 4 and Labor Day.



2. Large appliances. Home Depot and Lowe's have better deals now and Labor Day.

3. Toys. These deals are always at their lowest prices in the days before Christmas.

4. Apple products. With a few exceptions like this Beats by Dre sale, Apple deals are better in November from Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

5. Back-to-school supplies. These deals are at lower prices toward the end of July and you will save about 10% more if you can wait.

That's what not to buy; below is what you should purchase on Prime Day if you want to save money. Remember, I will flag the best deals in each of the categories below for you at their lowest prices BEFORE Prime Day even begins. If you want to avoid sell-outs, bookmark this station website and watch us every day between now through Prime Day 2019.



The eight best Prime Day purchases:



1. Bedding.



2. Small tech and headphones.



3. Amazon Echo Devices and Fire Tablets.



4. Small appliances and robo vacs.



5. Household essentials.



6. Smartphone accessories.



7. Digital downloads and multimedia.

8. TVs and large tech.

