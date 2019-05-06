Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's a breath of frugal fresh air when I can enjoy a TV bargain this time of year — and you have dad to thank for that! Typically this is the least likely time of the year to score a TV deal and retailers know that.

Just yesterday I hosted a two-hour network deal show that had several TV deals featured as part of a Father's Day Man-cave upgrade segment. It may just be a coincidence that after Amazon had the best TV deals yesterday, both Best Buy and Walmart started lowering prices last night — but I highly doubt that's the case.

These days, with many stores carrying the same merchandise, retailers watch each other and study consumer behavior. With TV sales not exactly through the roof right now, distributors are attempting to move stock.

With all that being said, of the many TV deals available today, please keep in mind Prime Day which is expected around mid-July will have TV deals that rival Black Friday. If you need a TV or dad is hoping to score one, today is your day!



Top 5 TV Deals Today



$100 off Sharp 40-inch LED 1080p TV at Walmart with free shipping

Was: $229.99

Now: $129.99



$100 off Toshiba 43-inch LED 1080p Smart TV at Best Buy with free shipping

Was: $229.99

Now: $129.99



$100 off Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra Smart TV at Walmart with free shipping

Was: $427.99

Now: $327.99



$100 off Toshiba 55-inch 4K Smart TV Fire Edition at Best Buy with free shipping

Was: $449.99

Now: $349.99



$200 off Samsung 65-inch 2160p Smart 4K TV at Best Buy with free shipping

Was: $899.99

Now: $699.99

