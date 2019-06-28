Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Can you feel the momentum? Prime Day is right around the corner. Even if you’re not a Prime Member or haven’t had the strongest relationship with Amazon, I want to save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars. I work as a consumer reporter to advocate on your behalf. Here are six ways we can win Prime Day together.

1. Forgot about the other stores. As much as Target would love me to write about them, I think it’s a little strange they’ve launched a rebuttal sale on Prime Day which basically makes it seem like the retailer is celebrating Amazon’s self-glorified holiday. Amazon has been working on Prime Day 2019 since last year. Let’s put it in to perspective: Taylor Swift is opening for the live show I’m hosting on Amazon. Prime Day is huge. Target and other retailers have incredible sales but the spotlight is on Amazon. There will be some great flash sales on eBay and from some independent Prime Day sellers and I’ll feature those right here, but Prime Day is still all about Amazon.

2. If you are not a paid Amazon Prime member, get a free trial membership. Use this free 30-day trial and activate it today. There's nothing to lose and you can always cancel after the fact.

3. Although it's called "Prime Day," remember: this year is actually "Prime Days." It's a two-day event that starts at 3:00 a.m. EST on Monday, July 15 and runs through until Wednesday, July 17. There will be multiple price drops at all hours of the day. No single time of the day this year will have the best deals, although some of the fun and inexpensive items will drop around lunch time on both Monday and Tuesday of Prime Day.

3. Ditch the coupon and shopping apps. Your favorite coupon app is not designed to automatically find Prime Day deals. There is no algorithm. Prime Day requires a human being’s intervention.There are layers upon layers of additional pages and tabs within Amazon where some of the best deals are hidden or less accessible. Many of the top “deal sites” organize deals based on the commission they will receive. I don’t get paid by product manufacturers. Let me be your eyes and ears, and please join me on the search for deals!

4. If you can, enjoy Prime Day on a laptop or desktop - not your mobile phone. On Prime Day, you need a big screen to open various links and windows. I'll have the master list of the best Prime Day deals.

5. Get personalized deals delivered to your inbox. Assuming you aren’t awake when Prime Day kicks off at 3 a.m. EST, sign up for the DEALBOSS email list. I’ll hand-pick every major deal in stock so it’s waiting for you in your inbox.

6. Understand that there are two different Amazon Prime Days happening simultaneously. The first Prime Day is created through a process by which Amazon auditions deals from merchants that sell on Amazon. These companies submit their potential Prime Day deals to Amazon weeks before Prime Day. If their deal meets stock and pricing criteria, it may be featured by Amazon. The second Prime Day is thousands of other merchants on Amazon who create their own sales independent from Amazon's lightning (flash sale) round-up. Few deal hunters know about both and I have all of the insider information that I will share with you as Prime Day approaches.

