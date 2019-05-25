Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Not everything this holiday weekend is a good purchase! I've been in contact with too many people who, at no fault of their own, believe almost everything is on sale right now. That's in part due to some very aggressive store advertising campaigns. Just as you cannot consider every deal around Black Friday a best bet at its lowest recorded price, that same shopping advice applies today.

Before I showcase the five best bargains, let's examine what I would not buy right now.

Do not buy: beauty products, smaller bluetooth speakers, knives, RFID wallets, backpacks, garden hoses, electric toothbrushes, portable air conditioners or iPhones. All of these deals drops in the weeks that follow Memorial Day and I'll have those savings lined up for you.

Your best purchases right now are as follows (and please feel free to click the play button to see my top picks up close).

Appliances: This category offers the most bang for your buck. My favorite sale is at Home Depot with price drops at up to 40 percent off.

Travel: The best travel deals are on Expedia today and the best luggage deal I've seen all year is located right here!

Grills: You can get up to 30 percent off grills at Lowe's right now, but know that prices will be 10 percent lower on average the holiday weekend before July 4.

Furniture: Your best deals are available locally. The best patio set and indoor furniture savings are at Wayfair right now with promotions of up to 65 percent off.

Mattresses and bed sheets: The best mattress deals are available locally but if you are looking for sheet set or pillow at better than Black Friday prices, these are my two favorite deals:



BUY IT NOW: $50 off this best selling luxury sheet set with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

**Just listed on Amazon as a promotion beginning today



BUY IT NOW: $70 off Pur-Sleep neck-saver firm bed pillows with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $29.99

**Just listed on Amazon as a promotion beginning today

