Turf Paradise will not hold races this year due to coronavirus outbreak

PHOENIX — Turf Paradise, the famed horse racetrack in Phoenix, will not hold any races this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Owner Jerry Simms initially attempted to request new race dates before withdrawing his request altogether during the Thursday meeting before the Arizona Racing Commission.

Simms said he did not want to take on the liability of racing during the pandemic.

The racetrack is located in north Phoenix, near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. It has been in operation for 64 years.

It first opened its doors on Jan. 7, 1956, two years after businessman Walter Cluer purchased 1,400 acres of barren desert.

It went through two owners before being purchased by by California-based Hollywood Park Racetrack in 1994 and multi-millionaire Jerry Simms.

Turf Paradise was also forced to start giving pre-race veterinary examinations to all horses back in 2019 in an attempt to curb a rise in fatalities at the time.

According to the Arizona Department of Gaming, 45 horses were euthanized during the 2017-18 season at the Phoenix track. That same season, 27 horses died from racing-related injuries.