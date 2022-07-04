Funko moves its main U.S. distribution facility to Buckeye

The new Funko distribution facility is expected to generate 300 jobs.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Funko Inc, a toymaker known for creating pop-culture-themed figurines, is relocating its main distribution facility to Buckeye.

The company announced Thursday it plans to lease a 958,000 square-foot building in the West Valley, which is projected to generate 300 new jobs in the local area.

“We’re excited to bring Funko to Arizona with the opening this month of our nearly one-million-square-foot facility in Buckeye,” said Funko CEO Andrew Perlmutter.

Funko said it expects the facility to be operational by the end of this month and will distribute the Funko portfolio of brands including Pop!, Paka Paka, GOLD, Loungefly, and Funko Games.

The toy company is known for crafting little figurines and bobbleheads that resemble popular characters from film and television.

“The news of Funko relocating to Buckeye solidifies our efforts of continuing to attract quality employers to the city,” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn in a statement.

Funko's corporate headquarters will remain in Washington State.

Those interested in seeking an employment opportunity at Funko can visit funko.com/careers .

