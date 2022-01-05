West Valley community makes list of fastest-growing cities, according to U-Haul

The company said people coming to the city northwest of Phoenix rose nearly 10% in 2021.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A West Valley community has made the list of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, according to data from U-Haul International, Inc.

The moving company says Surprise, located northwest of Phoenix, is the No. 18 growth city in America based on migration data the company compiled from one-way truck moves in 2021.

U-Haul said people coming to Surprise rose nearly 10% year-to-year, while departures rose about 13% from 2020.

While the company saw more residents leaving in 2021, U-Haul said people coming into the city still accounted for 52.9% of all one-way traffic making Surprise a leading destination for movers.

“Surprise is one of the fastest-growing communities in the Phoenix area,” said Jesse Ashdown, U-Haul Company of Northwest Phoenix president. “People are tired of cold weather and want to live somewhere the sun is always shining."

The company said while its migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the data is an effective gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents.

U-Haul customers made the Kissimmee-St. Cloud (Fla.) market the leading growth city of 2021. Raleigh-Durham (N.C.), Palm Bay-Melbourne (Fla.), North Port (Fla.) and Madison (Wis.) round out the top five growth cities.

Surprise was U-Haul's No. 8 growth city in 2020.

Up to Speed