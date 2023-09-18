The Swish Factory in Peoria is like batting cages but for hoops | Community Connections

PEORIA, Ariz. — Think batting cages but for basketball.
It's the best way to describe the new concept, says co-owner Amit Agrawal of Swish Factory.
In Monday's 12News Community Connections, Rachel Cole is in Peoria to get an inside look at the first-of-its-kind concept.
"I think we’re serving the community in a unique way that supports existing demand in the Valley not only from youth sports but the basketball community as a whole," Agrawal explained.
They're open to all ages and skill levels and invite anyone interested in the game to get involved!
More details: https://swishfactory.net/
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
Watch 12News+ for free
You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.
Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."
Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.