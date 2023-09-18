x
The Swish Factory in Peoria is like batting cages but for hoops | Community Connections

In Monday's 12News Community Connections, Rachel Cole is in Peoria to get an inside look at the first-of-its-kind concept.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Think batting cages but for basketball. 

It's the best way to describe the new concept, says co-owner Amit Agrawal of Swish Factory.

"I think we’re serving the community in a unique way that supports existing demand in the Valley not only from youth sports but the basketball community as a whole," Agrawal explained.

They're open to all ages and skill levels and invite anyone interested in the game to get involved!

More details: https://swishfactory.net/

