Gilbert teen builds Scrunchie empire on TikTok

The 16-year-old started posting on TikTok in early 2021 — today, she's sold 40,000 scrunchies.

GILBERT, Ariz. — She's taking TikTok by storm with a business for a retro hair accessory – and she's only 16.

"I've always known I wanted to be an entrepreneur," Dasha Derkach told 12News. "I've always known I want to be my own boss. And throughout COVID I saw a ton of people start their own business."

The accessory? The iconic scrunchie.

"I wanted to make scrunchies that would last and would be able to hold people's hair, especially people with fake or curly hair," she said. "I have pretty curly hair."

Dasha starting posting on TikTok in early 2021. It was slow at first, she said.

"And then I had a video reach maybe 20,000 views," she said. "From there things slowly started to pick up the pace."

Today, she's sold 40,000 scrunchies.

Dasha spends day and night making the scrunchies with her mom and fills orders in her room at her home in Gilbert.

But with success, she said, comes hate.

"I get 1,000s of hate comments on my TikTok and other places. And I just use them for fuel, use them to the best possible ability that you can," Dasha said. "So I use them in my videos, and I get 1,000s of views on those videos. So use haters as fuel."

