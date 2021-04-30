Salt River Tubing opens to the public on Saturday

For $19, you can rent a tube, catch the shuttle and be launched into the Salt River starting Saturday.

PHOENIX — Salt River Tubing opens to the public for the season on Saturday, May 1.

This year will be extra special, since the season ended early last year due to COVID-19.

But the effects of the pandemic will still be felt this year: Masks must be worn until guests reach the river, social distancing is required and there are capacity limits of 10 people per group.

Lynda Breault, vice president of Salt River Tubing, said, “We have strongly encouraged our employees to get vaxxed. And they're on their way.”

Now, to the fun. For $19, you can rent a tube, catch the shuttle and be launched into the Salt River.

As tubers casually careen down the river, they are able to see wild horses, fish and other wildlife peering through the surrounding Tonto National Forest.

“You’re floating in the mini Grand Canyon out here,” Breault said.

Key takeaways before tubing

Opening day for Salt River Tubing is 9 a.m. Saturday. Tubers do not need to sign up or register, but they should note that it is cash only.

Your float could last much of the day, depending on your pace. So be sure to pack a cooler with a sensible lunch, healthy snacks and plenty of fluids. But leave the glass bottles at home.

Breault stressed that alcohol and drugs do not mix well on the river, adding that tubers should be aware of their surroundings and will be asked to clean up after themselves.

“Please come out and have a great time, Breault said. “We’re still tubing. We have great water this season. And it’s going to be hot, hot, hot.”

Salt River Tubing's address is at 9200 N. Bush Highway, Mesa, AZ 85215.