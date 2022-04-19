Salt River Tubing opening April 30

Rent a tube and catch the shuttle to the Lower Salt River for a day of relaxation on the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — Salt River Tubing will open for the season on Saturday, April 30.

For $21, floaters can rent a tube, catch a ride on the shuttle bus and relax on the river for the day, according to a Salt River Tubing release.

While floating, visitors can experience the "mini-Grand Canyon" of the Tonto National Forest. Along with catching glimpses of wild horses, blue herons and majestic mountains.

Tubing will be open this season seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., permitting weather and water flow conditions. The latest tube rental is at 2 p.m.

What else to know:

Tubing on the opening Saturday will begin at 9 a.m. and will accept both cash and credit cards. A valid driver's license is required for credit card transactions.

Your day can last anywhere from two hours to all day so Salt River Tubing recommends being prepared with plenty of food, water and sunscreen for everyone.

Children must be at least 8-years-old and four feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service.

Salt River Tubing's address is at 9200 N. Bush Highway, Mesa, AZ 85215.

For more information regarding safety tips and directions visit their website.

Get Up To Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.