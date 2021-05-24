Restauranteur Sam Fox announces new luxury hotel coming to Phoenix

The internationally inspired hotel, The Global Ambassador, is headed to the Valley.

A new luxury hotel is coming to the Valley, developers announced Monday.

Restaurateurs and hospitality brand developer Sam Fox announced an internationally inspired hotel, The Global Ambassador, is planned for Phoenix.

"Where Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley converge, The Global Ambassador will combine a refined and elevated hospitality experience that is created through a global lens and locally connected," a statement described the new project.

The hotel will feature 141 rooms, a plaza courtyard, and a wellness center with a fitness area and spa.

“The Global Ambassador is a deeply personal, legacy project for me that furthers my pursuit of combining unmatched hospitality with culinary excellence,” said Fox, who will manage, operate and co-develop the hotel under his newly formed Author & Edit Hospitality company.

“This is so much more than a hotel - it’s a luxury lifestyle brand that we hope will inspire and draw travelers from all over the world to explore Phoenix in a new way. The Global Ambassador is the natural evolution of my passion for creating memorable hospitality experiences.”

The hotel will also have places to eat featuring Greek, Italian and Moroccan food.

"Most notably within the Global Ambassador will be the largest rooftop restaurant in the state, at 18,000 square feet, that overlooks the iconic Camelback Mountain," a statement said.