Popular Mesa business opens community grocery store while bakery is under construction nearby

Main Street Harvest is a new grocer in downtown Mesa featuring local fruits, vegetables, handcrafted goods and, of course, Proof Bread.

MESA, Ariz. — A popular local bakery is finding its footing after being forced to move their business out of their Mesa home because of a city code violation.

While building a new location, another opportunity appeared.

Proof Bread's Jonathan Przybyl kicked off 2021 opening Main Street Harvest in Mesa.

"This is a new local community grocer in downtown Mesa," Przybyl said.

"We're two doors down from where our future proof bread bakery will be."

At Main Street Harvest, customers can buy Proof Bread, fresh fruit and vegetables and other goodies from local vendors.

"The products in here we often use on our menu, so we think the two will work really well together, the bakery and the grocery store side-by-side," Przybyl said.

Downtown Mesa's new official home of Proof Bread bakery is still under construction.

People around the world have pitched in more than $83,000 to help through GoFundMe.

The support came after the city of Mesa told Proof Bread last year that they needed to move out of their home bakery location because of a city code violation.

"It wasn't our ideal timeline, but we've been incredibly fortunate to have a rally of support from people to help with the daunting expense from next door," he said.

The new bakery is a costly build. Przybyl estimates it'll land somewhere in the $400,000 range. And he hopes the bakery will open by March or April.

"We need skilled people in both places," he said. "It's exciting to see who's going to be coming into our lives over the next couple of weeks and months."

Until the new bakery is running downtown, Proof Bread is working out of their home location. It's complimenting the Main Street Harvest community store that's open now.