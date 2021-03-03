How to support Downtown Phoenix businesses and get $5 off

Downtown Phoenix Inc. is passing out $5 vouchers to spend downtown and help businesses struggling in the pandemic.

PHOENIX — Downtown Phoenix businesses that are struggling to keep their doors open will get a much needed boost while sales are still slow with incentives to get people downtown.

Downtown Phoenix Inc. is passing out $5 vouchers to spend downtown and help businesses.

Spoonz Café is still serving up fresh and early meals, but it is not a typical March in Downtown Phoenix.

Owner Denise Bismore said COVID-19 has made it tough for a lot of local businesses like hers.

“We’re still really down. I’m usually operating with six staff members. We’re down to three," Bismore said.

Bismore said people still come around and she hopes a new incentive will encourage those visitors to spend.

Devney Preuss, president and CEO of Downtown Phoenix Inc., said area businesses can use the assistance.

“We just need to help our local small businesses continue to weather the storm a little bit longer," Preuss said.

Here is how it works. Get your hands on a $5 voucher, then use them at a participating Downtown Phoenix business.

Follow @downtownphoenix on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to find out when they are being passed out more.

“It’s five dollars real cash through your door and obviously then hopefully those recipients of the vouchers will spend more to support our local businesses," Preuss said.

Preuss said corporate partnerships are making the vouchers possible. They are handing them out during dollar drops like this one held at Cityscape on Wednesday.

“That five dollars is going to go a long way to be able to get a lunch or something and maybe come back a little more often," Bismore said.