Two elected officials in Arizona have recently signed letters to the Federal Trade Commission asking the agency to oppose the proposed Kroger-Albertsons deal.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona, is asking the Federal Trade Commission to oppose Kroger's proposed acquisition of Albertsons grocery stores, claiming the merger could bring financial harm to Arizona consumers.

Gallego signed a letter this week urging the FTC to "oppose this acquisition," arguing it could potentially have a negative effect on access to affordable food in Arizona.

"I fear that, without competition in the grocery sector, large chains like the proposed Kroger-Albertsons conglomerate could monopolize entire regions of Arizona, then raise prices, close store fronts, and eliminate jobs," Gallego's letter stated.

The federal agency has begun to review the proposed $20-billion deal between the two grocery market chains. Kroger, parent company of Fry's Food and Drug Stores, announced last year its plans to buy Albertsons and promised to invest $1 billion on improving employee wages and benefits.

But some Arizonans have already begun to express skepticism about the proposed deal and question its benefit for consumers. The state attorney general's office has been conducting an anti-trust investigation into the merger.

Gallego is not the only Democrat in Arizona who has declared his opposition to the proposed merger.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and six other secretaries of state co-signed a letter earlier this month asking the FTC to stop the corporate consolidation.

"Such a merger may also have implications for local suppliers, farmers, and small businesses that rely on a competitive grocery market," the letter stated.

UP TO SPEED