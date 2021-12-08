Coyotes facing lockout from Gila River Arena for failing to pay $1.3M in taxes

According to Glendale city leaders, the team has until Dec. 20 to pay outstanding bills or be locked out.

GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Coyotes may be locked out of the team’s own arena soon for reportedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in owed bills.

According to Glendale city leaders, the team has until 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 to pay outstanding bills or be locked out of Gila River Arena.

The Coyotes, and owner IceArizona Hockey LLC, owe more than $1.3 million in state and city taxes, according to a notice of lien from the Arizona Department of Revenue that was obtained by 12 News.

The first game scheduled for the Coyotes, 5-18-2, after the lockout date is on Dec. 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In a letter addressed to Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez, Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said the city "has serious concerns as to whether IceArizona is able to meet its current and future financial obligations."

This season will be the last for the Coyotes at Gila River Arena either way. The team is already in the process of finding a new home after the city declined to renew its contract with the NHL club.

Plans for a new arena to be built in Tempe are still in the process of being reviewed for final approval. An interim arena for the team has yet to be announced.

The Coyotes released the following statement:

“We have already launched an investigation to determine how this could have happened and initial indications are that it appears to be the result of an unfortunate human error. Regardless, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused. We will make sure that by tomorrow morning, the Arizona Coyotes are current on all of our bills and owe no state or local taxes whatsoever. And we will take immediate steps to ensure that nothing like this can ever possibly happen again.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

