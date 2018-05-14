PHOENIX - With the summer months approaching, plans for cook outs, pool parties, holiday celebrations may be clogging your mind.

And while the shopping lists may be long, one thing that can make your life easier is racking up some cheap alcohol from Costco-- membership or not.

An Arizona law prevents for-profit organizations from requiring a membership to purchase alcohol because they are issued a public liquor license.

Before you go running to your nearest Valley location, note that you will have to tell the employee at the door that you are a non-member just buying alcohol, then stop by the membership counter before selecting your drinks of choice. There, you will be issued a generic membership number for the your purchase that day.

This law exists in a few other states including California, Texas and New York.

Remember, there are a few other things that a non-member can do once they're beyond the doors. The food court and the pharmacy and other health services, like flu shots and eye exams, are also open to the public.

A person who claims to be a Costco employee did warn Reddit users that some door greeters may not know this exception.

"Employee here, this is true. Most door employees will not know about it, and will call a manager if you persist."

To which we say, fight for your right to party!

Sign up for the Snapshot, 12 News' evening newsletter. Every weekday afternoon we share some of the biggest, most-talked-about and interesting stories from Arizona and beyond. Email is the only required information.

Email* Name Zip Subscribe

If you have feedback, reach out at connect@12news.com.

© 2018 KPNX