'Just let me know what's going on': Confusion swirls after Scottsdale alteration store says all clothes headed to charity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Customers of an alterations store in Scottsdale are wondering if they will ever see their clothes after the store seemingly closed without warning.



The only communication was a sign posted on the front door that all of their clothes would be given to charity.



After 12 News looked into the issue, the owner said that is not the case and people will get their clothes back.



“You come here with the expectation of getting your clothes back. Not a note saying they’ve been given away.” customer Lindsay Coate said.



Coate went to Quality Alterations by Nadya in Scottsdale after getting a recommendation from a friend. Yelp contains plenty of five-star reviews for the shop that has been in business for nearly two decades.



“And Nadya was lovely. She took my jeans, measured, and said I would have them ready in a week,” Coate recalled.



However, when Coate returned, the lights were off and the door was locked. The store has remained closed ever since.



“It looks dark and black ever since,” Coate said.



Calls to the owner went unreturned. The only message was a white paper sign posted upfront that read:



“Your clothes will be donate [sic] to charity.”



“It was like, 'how do I get my pants back?' How do the other people get their things back," Coate said.



12 News went to the owner Nadya Yanovskaya's home to figure out what was going on.



Yanovskaya said she was hospitalized with COVID and was unable to work or communicate with people. She said she had just begun to walk and hoped to return next week.



“My wife has COVID and she says she is going to fight this” Michael Serheev, a former business associate said.



Serheev said she was helping her out for a while. He said despite the sign, no clothes were donated.



“Everything has to be returned, 99% of it is done,” Serheev said.



Michael says he has no clue who put the charity sign up. Yanovskaya told 12 News she hopes to be back at work in a week and everyone will be getting their clothes back.