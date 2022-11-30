Circle K will pay $8M to resolve claims of pregnancy discrimination

Circle K's representatives said the EEOC investigation stemmed from discrimination charges made between 2010 and 2015.

PHOENIX — Circle K has agreed to pay out $8 million to resolve accusations the Arizona-based company discriminated against pregnant employees.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced this week that Circle K had entered into an agreement to conclude an investigation that examined whether the company had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pregnancy Discrimination Act.

EEOC investigators believe Circle K denied reasonable accommodations to pregnant employees and those with disabilities, subjecting them to involuntary unpaid leave, workplace retaliation, or terminations.

“When employers have rigid maximum leave policies with no flexibility to give additional leave for a disability or pregnancy-related reason, they are in serious danger of running afoul of the law,” said Mary Jo O’Neill, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Phoenix District Office.

“Throughout the past decade, we have made a focused effort on centralizing and strengthening our ADA compliance efforts,” said Mark Novak, Circle K’s vice president of human resources.

The $8 million includes a class fund to compensate impacted individuals employed at Circle K between July 10, 2009, to Sept. 26, 2022.

Information on how to file a claim to receive a portion of the settlement can be found here.

“We are pleased Circle K worked cooperatively with the EEOC to reach this conciliation agreement and, through our joint efforts, we have been able to bring about real change at Circle K without resorting to litigation,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows in a statement.

