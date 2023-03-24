Queen Creek getting $5.5 billion battery plant from LG

LG Energy Solution announced Friday it would be investing $5.5 billion into a manufacturing plant that will produce lithium-ion batteries.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Queen Creek will allegedly see thousands more high-paying jobs in the near future thanks to a coming historic LG battery plant.

The plant, said to start production in 2025, will become Queen Creek's largest single employer, the city's website said. The company hasn't provided a specific amount of jobs the plant is expected to provide.

LG has committed to investing $5.5 billion into the plant, around quintuple the company's initial committed investment of $1.4 billion.

"The investment represents the largest single investment ever for a stand-alone battery manufacturing facility in North America," according to LG Energy Solution.

LG will use the plant to produce batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

The move has been touted by both local and national state representatives.

"Today’s announcement will not only support thousands of good-paying local jobs, but it will also boost Arizona’s position as a leader in manufacturing and renewable energy,” said Senator Mark Kelly.

Queen Creek has confirmed the plant with adhere to state air quality and wastewater discharge regulations, as well as abstaining from lead, radiation, and battery recycling.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

