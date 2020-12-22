As a possible eviction crisis looms, here is a list of resources in the Valley that can help

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona could face a cascading eviction crisis over the next several months when the federal moratorium on evictions that was put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 ends early next year.
The second stimulus package recently approved by Congress is set to extend the moratorium into early 2021. But, many are still afraid of losing their shelter once the moratorium expires.
Thousands of people are already in the backlog of pending evictions which may cause a "rolling evictions crisis," the president and chief executive officer of housing advocacy non-profit Trellis, Patricia Garcia Duarte, said earlier this year on an episode of “Sunday Square Off.”
Being dedicated to helping our community, 12 News has compiled resources for those who may be facing possible eviction. The list is sectioned off by cities.
If you happen to know of any more resources not included, please email us at connect@12news.com with details.
Statewide Aid
The Arizona Department of Housing is offering a COVID-19 Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance program where renters who have "have suffered a substantial loss of income resulting from COVID-19" can apply for aid.
Eligibility for the program is restricted to individuals who had "income levels at 100 percent of the area median income" before COVID-19 hit. Find out if you're eligible by using this chart.
Maricopa County Aid
Maricopa County's COVID Crisis Rental Assistance program was created to help households receive up to three rental assistance payments for rent for any time between March and December. It is only available to Maricopa County households living outside of the cities of Phoenix and Mesa.
Phoenix
The city of Phoenix is offering one-time financial help to renters and homeowners who have been affected by COVID-19.
Individuals can reportedly apply for the city to help with utility bills (up to $600), Phoenix water bills (up to $300) and rent or mortgage payments (up to $3,300) through any agency listed in the Phoenix CARES Act or through Trellis. The program runs through Dec. 30.
Phoenix also offers emergency utility, rent financial assistance, and evection prevention to low-income households through the city's Human Services Department Family Services Centers. The service also has prioritized support for seniors, persons with disabilities, and families with young children.
Mesa
The city of Mesa has an Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program to help individuals who fall under the 80% median for total household income in the city. More funding and applications will be available in early January 2021. If Find more information about the program here.
Turn a New Leaf's MesaCAN offers utility, rent, and mortgage assistance for families with past due or delinquent bills. You can find more information on their website or by calling their number at (480) 833-9200.
Chandler
Chandler based nonprofit AZCEND is the primary provider of the Community Action Program, which includes resources for eviction prevention, in Chandler.
The nonprofit also serves the surrounding communities of Queen Creek, Sun Lakes, Gilbert, and Higley.
Glendale
The City of Glendale also has Community Action Programs through its Neighborhood and Family Services available to residents who are threatened with eviction.
The city also administers the Arizona Department of Housing’s COVID-19 Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance Program, as well as offering possible opprotunities for eviction prevention and utility assistance.
The Salvation Army's Korean Corps in Glendale also offers rental assistance "when funds are applicable," according to its' site. Applicants must meet residency and other eligibility requirements.
Scottsdale
Scottsdale's Human Services offers rental assistance and guidance to low and moderate-income individuals and families.
One of the main cornerstones for Scottsdale Community Partners, formerly known as Concerned Citizens for Community Health, is "the prevention of homelessness and assistance to help families and individuals meet basic needs during a crisis," according to its site.
The group offers multiple services including rent or mortgage payments, utility bills, transportation needs, and prescription costs.
Tempe
The Tempe Community Action Agency offers COVID-19 emergency rent and utility assistance to Tempe and Fountain Hills residents who are eligible.
You can contact the agency at 480-389-1375 during regular business hours.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul also offers assistance which includes avoiding "utility shut-off first, and especially eviction, which can cripple a family for a long time," the site says.
Peoria
The City of Peoria offers its residents, and the residents of the surrounding communities of Addell, Sun City, Sun City West, Youngtown, the opportunity to "receive up to $500/month to assist with their utility bills, and up to $1,500/month to assist with their rent or mortgage," according to the city's site.