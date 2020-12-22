As a possible eviction crisis looms, here is a list of resources in the Valley that can help

Afraid you may be evicted after the federal moratorium on evictions expires? 12 News has the resources you need to face the upcoming "rolling evictions crisis."

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona could face a cascading eviction crisis over the next several months when the federal moratorium on evictions that was put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 ends early next year.

The second stimulus package recently approved by Congress is set to extend the moratorium into early 2021. But, many are still afraid of losing their shelter once the moratorium expires.

Thousands of people are already in the backlog of pending evictions which may cause a "rolling evictions crisis," the president and chief executive officer of housing advocacy non-profit Trellis, Patricia Garcia Duarte, said earlier this year on an episode of “Sunday Square Off.”

Being dedicated to helping our community, 12 News has compiled resources for those who may be facing possible eviction. The list is sectioned off by cities.

If you happen to know of any more resources not included, please email us at connect@12news.com with details.

Statewide Aid

The Arizona Department of Housing is offering a COVID-19 Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance program where renters who have "have suffered a substantial loss of income resulting from COVID-19" can apply for aid.

Eligibility for the program is restricted to individuals who had "income levels at 100 percent of the area median income" before COVID-19 hit. Find out if you're eligible by using this chart.

The first step renters should take if they are concerned about paying their rent or facing eviction is to contact their on-site manager or lease agent by phone or email right away to let them know if you may need rental assistance or a payment plan for your next monthly rental payment.

Maricopa County Aid

Maricopa County's COVID Crisis Rental Assistance program was created to help households receive up to three rental assistance payments for rent for any time between March and December. It is only available to Maricopa County households living outside of the cities of Phoenix and Mesa.

Launched by the Arizona Department of Housing, the Rental and Eviction Prevention Assistance Program (REPAP) is available to residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Arizona residents that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic can apply for rental assistance at AZhousing.gov.

Phoenix

The city of Phoenix is offering one-time financial help to renters and homeowners who have been affected by COVID-19.

Individuals can reportedly apply for the city to help with utility bills (up to $600), Phoenix water bills (up to $300) and rent or mortgage payments (up to $3,300) through any agency listed in the Phoenix CARES Act or through Trellis. The program runs through Dec. 30.

The City of Phoenix has created the Phoenix Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These limited funds can help Phoenix residents offset the economic impacts of COVID-19. The CARES Act can be used to assist with utility bills (electric, gas and city of Phoenix Water bill), rent, or mortgage.

Phoenix also offers emergency utility, rent financial assistance, and evection prevention to low-income households through the city's Human Services Department Family Services Centers. The service also has prioritized support for seniors, persons with disabilities, and families with young children.

The Human Services Department offers a variety of social services to low-income households, experiencing crisis.

Mesa

The city of Mesa has an Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program to help individuals who fall under the 80% median for total household income in the city. More funding and applications will be available in early January 2021. If Find more information about the program here.

The City of Mesa Housing and Community Development will be accepting applications for the Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program. This will be an online application and available in English and Spanish. Paper applications are available only for those who require special assistance.

Turn a New Leaf's MesaCAN offers utility, rent, and mortgage assistance for families with past due or delinquent bills. You can find more information on their website or by calling their number at (480) 833-9200.

Mesa Community Action Network (Mesa CAN) helps low-income households across the city with a host of services that include: immediate financial assistance, employment support, financial planning, education, and health services.

Chandler

Chandler based nonprofit AZCEND is the primary provider of the Community Action Program, which includes resources for eviction prevention, in Chandler.

The nonprofit also serves the surrounding communities of Queen Creek, Sun Lakes, Gilbert, and Higley.

It is an unfortunate reality that many people will be in need of emergency assistance at some time in their lives. The sudden loss of a job, a catastrophic event or illness, even extreme weather can create unmanageable burdens for anyone.

Glendale

The City of Glendale also has Community Action Programs through its Neighborhood and Family Services available to residents who are threatened with eviction.

The city also administers the Arizona Department of Housing’s COVID-19 Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance Program, as well as offering possible opprotunities for eviction prevention and utility assistance.

The Governor's Executive Order 2020-49, which delayed enforcement of evictions, expires October 31, 2020. Landlords will need to file a motion with the court to enforce the eviction and if a judge grants their motion, tenants will have five days before they can be locked out of their home.

The Salvation Army's Korean Corps in Glendale also offers rental assistance "when funds are applicable," according to its' site. Applicants must meet residency and other eligibility requirements.

Salvation Army Programs are led by Salvation Army Officers. These officers are responsible to lead by assessing needs, delivering programs and directing ministries for our local community.

Scottsdale

Scottsdale's Human Services offers rental assistance and guidance to low and moderate-income individuals and families.

Social Service and assistance programs for the citizens of Scottsdale.

One of the main cornerstones for Scottsdale Community Partners, formerly known as Concerned Citizens for Community Health, is "the prevention of homelessness and assistance to help families and individuals meet basic needs during a crisis," according to its site.

The group offers multiple services including rent or mortgage payments, utility bills, transportation needs, and prescription costs.

Tempe

The Tempe Community Action Agency offers COVID-19 emergency rent and utility assistance to Tempe and Fountain Hills residents who are eligible.

You can contact the agency at 480-389-1375 during regular business hours.

In an effort to help individuals and families during the current health crisis, TCAA programs remain operational and sites are opened, however some services have been reduced to phone-based only. Face masks and social distancing requirements apply at all TCAA offices.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul also offers assistance which includes avoiding "utility shut-off first, and especially eviction, which can cripple a family for a long time," the site says.

We provide one-time assistance for rent, mortgage and utilitly bills to prevent families from having to experience homelessness.

Peoria

The City of Peoria offers its residents, and the residents of the surrounding communities of Addell, Sun City, Sun City West, Youngtown, the opportunity to "receive up to $500/month to assist with their utility bills, and up to $1,500/month to assist with their rent or mortgage," according to the city's site.