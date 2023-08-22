He outlasted 2k others to win the Arizona State Poker Championship – for a 2nd time

“I’ve always liked poker. It’s a strategy game. It’s a game where you’re testing wits against other people. I always liked that,” said Ryan Stiner.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A couple thousand people spent the last few days out at Talking Stick Resort Casino all hoping to have an ace up their sleeve.

They were taking part in the 17th Annual Arizona State Poker Championship.

Five days of playing cards whittled down to just a few players Tuesday morning.

“We’re really getting down to the nitty-gritty of it,” said Tiffany Michelle after the finals were underway. “First and second place are going to get over 200,000 dollars. Third place is going to get over a hundred.”

Michelle the host for the finals and a champion poker player herself said the final competition changes everything.

“You got to start getting a little lucky and pick up hands. Some of the strategy goes out the window,” said Michelle.

Mark Graffius and Ryan Stiner faced off at the end of the tournament. Stiner was the defending champ.

Stiner had a big contingent of support from friends and family.

“We have his mom, his dad, his sister and his brother. Brother-in-law, everybody,” said Calli Stiner. Ryan’s sister-in-law.

“I’ve always liked poker. It’s a strategy game. It’s a game where you’re testing wits against other people. I always liked that,” said Ryan Stiner.

His strategy was simple.

“Go all in or go in and win,” said Ryan Stiner.

It worked. Ryan Stiner is now the back-to-back champion.

Up to Speed