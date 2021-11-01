Arizona handing out $197M to distressed homeowners

Arizona residents who experienced a financial hardship during the pandemic can apply for assistance from the state Department of Housing.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Housing has set aside $197 million for an assistance fund that's reserved for helping homeowners who have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday the state was handing out relief funding it was allocated by the federal government to Arizonans who were struggling to afford mortgage payments or utility bills.

“We want to make sure families stay in their homes and continue to have a roof over their heads,” Ducey said. “As Arizona emerges out of the pandemic and our economy grows, many hardworking individuals who fell on hard times are still trying to find their financial footing."

Residents can apply for funds from the new Homeowner Assistance Fund if their income is equal to or less than 150% of the area median income and if they experienced financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020.

Maricopa County's estimated area median income for a four-person household was $79,000 in the fiscal year 2021, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Homeowners can find out if they’re eligible for HAF assistance and apply online at https://haf.azhousing.gov.

The funding can be used for mortgage payments, utility bills, property taxes, homeowner's insurance, HOA fees, and home repairs. Money can only be spent on an applicant's primary residence.

