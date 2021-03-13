Anti-poverty advocates say Child Tax Credit expansion will put a 'massive dent' in child poverty in Arizona

The Child Tax Credit is expanding now to people who have been previously ineligible after changes in the latest stimulus bill.

Beyond stimulus payments included in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday, there’s also more money to help Arizona families.

Experts expect Child Tax Credit expansion to decrease child poverty

Included in the American Rescue Plan Act, the Child Tax Credit is changing.

Parents will be getting monthly payments now, $300 per child for kids 5 and under or $250 per child for those 6-17.

The amounts begin to decrease for single parents making $75,000 and couples earning $150,000.

“It’s just going to be massive, put a massive dent in child poverty,” Kelly McGowan, Deputy Director of Wildfire, a nonprofit working to end poverty said.

The expansion will last through the end of the year, with the first payments likely to come in July.

“It creates dignity for these families, they’re going to get sent a check every month,” McGowan said.

Expansion will reach lower-income families

Data from Kids Count shows that in 2019, 118,000 Arizona families were living in poverty.

That’s the latest year available, meaning we don’t yet know the full pandemic impact.

“A lot of families slid into poverty as a result of this pandemic,’ McGowan said.

Before stimulus bill, the Child Tax Credit was $2,000 per child, per year and there was a minimum income requirement.

So, those who didn’t make enough could not get access to the benefit.

However, the American Rescue Plan Act does away with the income minimums.

“Those are absolutely the most vulnerable people and now this puts a little extra money in their pocket to afford basic expenses,” McGowan said.

Experts hope the expansion will continue beyond 2021

The expansion of the Child Tax Credit will only be active through the end of the year.

It would have to be voted on in Congress to keep it going, however, no Republicans supported the stimulus bill that included the expansion to begin with.

“I hope that it is a beginning of a recognizing that the income inequality that exists in the United States benefits no one,” McGowan said. “And that there are policies we can put into place to lift us all up which benefits us all in the long run.”