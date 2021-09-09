ADOR helps taxpayers regain assets nearly equaling $50 million in 2021

The Arizona Department of Revenue and the Unclaimed Property program settled $48 million of lost assets to proper owners in the 2021 fiscal year.

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Department of Revenue and the Unclaimed Property program reconciled $48,000,000 to its rightful owners in the 2021 fiscal year, according to a press release from ADOR.

ADOR'S Unclaimed Property Unit continued its efforts to assist taxpayers to recover lost assets, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and safety restrictions by providing virtual meeting options and in-person appointments, according to a press release.

The team delivered $5,000,000 more back to citizens than the previous fiscal year, according to ADOR. Unclaimed Property officials designed a mass email solution to make customer communication faster and more efficient.

“Taxpayers entrust ADOR to safeguard unclaimed assets and return them to the rightful owners," said Arizona Department of Revenue Director Rob Woods. "Unclaimed property is one of the many extraordinary services that ADOR provides that is free, easy, and gives back to the community.”

A range from $1 dollar to $166,000 was given back to individuals and nearly 83,000 properties were returned to over 13,000 claimants, ADOR said.

Approximately $138 million worth of funds and property have been returned to individuals and businesses in the past three fiscal years. The program still holds more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property for individuals and companies, ADOR released.

Unclaimed property usually consists of money due to an individual from sources including old bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, tax refunds, credit balances, rebates, returned deposits and dormant safe deposit boxes, a press release said.

Usually, the companies possessing the funds have an old address or the wrong forwarding address for the customer and cannot return or contact the owner, or the owner may pass away without any family members aware of the assets, ADOR stated in the release. Most accounts are turned over to the state after several years of inactivity.

Claimers are required to show documentation proving their right to claim the property, including the legal right for property in another person’s name.

Claimants must include with their claim form a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license or other appropriate identification, and documentation linking them to the owner’s last known address.

To search for unclaimed property, customers can search their names or business name at https://azdor.gov/unclaimed-property.

Up to Speed