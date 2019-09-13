A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Friday.
This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.
After a weeks-long manhunt, a tip finally led to the arrest of the escaped Arizona murder suspects
Spotted while buying cigarettes.
A full harvest moon is coming Friday the 13th. Here's why it'll look smaller than normal
Superstition ain’t the way.
Malaria vaccine in Kenya - a potential game-changer
400,000 people die every year from the disease.
A Tasty Haunted Mansion Is Inside the Haunted Mansion
They put a mansion inside the mansion.
Here's how much other people really tip
I am a "double the tax" guy myself.
Bonus viral dance video of the day:
Arizona high school dance team's Marvel-themed performance goes viral