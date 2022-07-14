More like 'Valley of the no-fun': Arizona ranked worst state to live in the country

Poor air quality, a lack of public health resources, and other below-par livability factors put the Grand Canyon State at the bottom of CNBC's yearly study.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's iconic "dry heat" is thought to be one of the strongest draws of people to the Grand Canyon State, but it may actually be one of the state's largest deterrents.

This year's edition of CNBC's annual "Top States for Business" study listed Arizona's lack of humidity as one of the main reasons it ranked as the worst state to live in the country and in the bottom half of the list for businesses.

The dry heat, it turns out, leads to some of the worst air quality in the nation, according to the American Lung Association.

"That puts more stress on an already poor health care system, short on hospital beds and staff," the study said. "The state spends just $79 per person on public health, among the country’s lowest."

The study gave Arizona an "F" grade in life, health and inclusion. It also gave "D" grades in the area of education, cost of living, and access to capital.

There were no strengths in Arizona that ranked in the top 50% of those measured.

Arizona's stunning natural beauty isn't enough to convince the study's researchers that it isn't the worst state to live in the nation.

