PEORIA, Ariz. — Hilda Lee Jones celebrated 106 years of life Wednesday at Immanuel Campus of Care in Peoria with family and friends.

The very stylish Hilda grew up in Texas and later became a dressmaker for Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City.

She said the thing that struck her most in her more than 100 years, “was to see a black man as president of these United States. That stood out for me. I think of that often, which I never thought would ever happen.”

Coincidentally, President Barack Obama sent Hilda a happy birthday wish on her 100th birthday.

But even after more than a century of life, there are still firsts to experience. Hilda said she’s always wanted to be on TV, and Wednesday was her first time.