What will a socially-distanced Halloween look like at your household?

Whether you're staying at home and watching movies or leaving a giant bowl of Halloween candy at your front door, your plans will likely be different than usual.

There have been no traditions in 2020 because there has been nothing traditional about 2020.

That means everything about this year will look different, including Halloween.

Whether that means staying at home and watching movies or leaving a bowl of Halloween candy at your front door, your plans will likely be drastically different than usual.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested that people should avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, as well as other high-risk activities, to avoid spreading the virus.

Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix has suggested that people participate in a "trunk or treat"-style Halloween to socially distance.

An Ohio man even took it one step further by creating a "candy chute" to give to

12 News asked our viewers what Halloween would look like at your household this year.

Here are some of your answers:

Domo Holloway: "Scary movies, popcorn, candy, pizza, and family time ❤️."

Mark Swinderman II: "Just like every other year. Decorate, my family loves Halloween. We all get together, take the kids out to trick r (sic) treat, and hand out candy. Probably order up some Pizza and wings."

Samantha Nardi: "House is already decorated and I can’t wait to see all the cute little tricker treaters."

Jackie Romanish: "Lights off. Door shut. No passing out candy this year."

Rachel Smith: "Fiance and I were supposed to get married. We've postponed for 1 year, thanks to COVID. I may still be a little salty about it, though I know it's for the best."



Lisa Elmore Porter: "Being safe this year not going to have this this year, maybe next year."

Victoria Anne Saunders: "We are not going to hand out candy this year, the front porch light will be dark 😷😷😷."



Sandra Colunga: "I'll still have my Halloween decor AND a nice Halloween bucket w/candy by the door 😊."

Megan Bielawski: "Staying home watching scary movies with the family 👻🎃🍂🍁."

Nakita Moore: "No decorations at home. Not giving out candy. I'll buy a bag of assorted candy and pizza for my kids. I'll probably drive for Lyft or uber that night."

Manny Espinoza: "Same as any other year. Festive and yes we watch Hocus Fucus (sic) on Oct 1st."

Caroll Flanery: "We never hand out candy. We go out to dinner and then to Barnes and Noble. We are not fans of Halloween. I know—Bah Humbug!"



Tammy Franklin: "Just like every other year, will turn our yard into a graveyard for all our neighbors to enjoy."

Kannah Fay Divine: "We are having a private family party rather then kids go out."

Cindy Brown: "Dancing on the patio with the Hubs and cocktails."

For anyone who is looking to stay inside and curl up with a scary Halloween movie, we asked our viewers what their favorite films are.

Here are some of your answers:

Susan Contreras: "It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown"

Randall Lucas Pfeifer: "That's a good question. I've had a tradition of watching the 1931 versions of Dracula and Frankenstein (both are fairly short), but there are other greats, like The Haunting (1963), The Shining, The Conjuring, and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3."

Christine M Lindstrom: "It's a ritual to watch It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. But I'm a Jason Voorhees fan!"

Stephen Daniel: "The OG of Halloween movies #Halloween!"

Jennifer Vance: "Nightmare before Christmas"

Billy Brandes: "Killer Klowns from Outer Space"