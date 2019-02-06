(NBC News) According to a new study from the wedding-planning website The Knot, cash registries have gone up year after year, and are now bringing in about $1,800 for the average wedding.

"When guests see what you will actually spend money on, they're more likely to click the button and give you the cash," said Lauren Kay with The Knot.

Honeymoon funds are the most popular option, but couples have also earmarked the money to adopt a puppy, put a down payment on a house or even receive fertility treatments. Others are using their special day to give back, by adding the option to donate to charity in lieu of a gift.

Though cash registries are on the rise, 97% of couples still have a retail registry; however, they're reselecting items that go beyond the traditional bedsheets and blenders.

"A lot of couples are getting married later in life so they already have a lot of the stuff that they need to set up a home," said Kay.

Increasingly, registries are including more smart home devices or items personalized to reflect their interests, such as outdoor equipment.

On average, newly-engaged couples select 111 gifts that are often split between two or three registries.

