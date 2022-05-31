Valley group on a mission to bring remains of US soldiers back home

Clyde "Tex" Taylor is a veteran and the vice president of Missing in America, a Scottsdale group with a mission.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — On the heels of Memorial Day, we honor those who have served this country and sacrificed their lives to fight tirelessly for our freedom. As we all know, not all of those fallen soldiers make it home.

One Valley organization, Missing in America makes it their mission to be certain no military members are ever forgotten.

Clyde "Tex" Taylor, a veteran himself and the vice president of Missing in America, a project protecting the remains of fallen troops is truly committed to honoring lives lost in battle.

"We have reunited over 200 veterans with their long-lost families. Since 2007, we have visited 2,549 funeral homes," he said.

Initially, Taylor started with the organization as a motorcycle assist rider and now he and his team of volunteers have inventoried more than 23,000 remains. Of those, 5,900 showed eligibility for veteran burial memorials.

"It's extremely emotional for the families, we've had families travel from Tennessee out here to Phoenix, Arizona," Taylor said.

The local veteran recovery program provides services to all families across the country, fulfilling the one promise that was made to the brave.

"Every veteran including myself, signed a blank check up to and including our lives, one thing we were promised was a dignified, honorable, military burial, sitting on the shelf they are not receiving it," he said.

While no gesture measures the price paid for our freedom, the nonprofit will continue to properly bring peace to families seeking closure for their loved ones who fought and died for our country.

"This is not about us, this is about the veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice, it'll be the most expensive day in American history," he said. "Those hotdogs you're eating, those drinks you're consuming, the fun and the laughter you're enjoying is because of the veterans. They paid for what you're doing, with their lives."

Up to Speed