Foster dog stolen with vehicle in Phoenix

Rosie was stolen alongside the car that a team of volunteers was using to take her from northern California to her new home in Tucson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — A car theft in Phoenix has taken more than just a vehicle. Rosie the foster dog, who was on her way to her new home in Tucson, was stolen alongside the car she was waiting in early Sunday morning.

Rosie, who had just been rescued from euthanasia in northern California, was being taken by a team of volunteers across states to meet Melanie Epstein of Tucson.

Melanie and her husband said that they were ready and waiting to give Rosie the loving home that she deserved.

However, when the volunteers stopped in Phoenix, the car transporting Rosie was stolen.

The theft took place around 4:54 a.m. according to reports, and the vehicle in question is a black Mercedes-Benz with an Arizona license plate, license number CA9CAB.

Melanie said that Rosie is 2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds, and still has stitches in from being spayed.

Rosie has been chipped and can be turned over to a vet or rescue shelter. The chip number is 981020043807314.

Melanie said that there is a reward for Rosie's safe return.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed