Staying connected with quarantined elderly loved ones

One of the most at-risk group for COVID-19 are our elderly loved ones. Greg and Jackie Brewer are franchisees with Right at Home in Winston-Salem. This morning they share their tips for keeping engaged with elderly loved ones during this time.
Some of their suggestions include:
- Making care packages of handwritten notes with words of encouragement, Vitamin-C, paper products, cleaning products, and comfort foods (the more nutritious, the better!)
- Organize window walks with your local community to stop by seniors' homes and wave or hold up signs outside.
- Hold regular video calls on Zoom/FaceTime/Skype, but make sure to send an easy-to-follow instruction guide ahead of the call or talk through how to use the software over the phone.
- Work a video call lesson into your daily schedule of learning with your children. Seniors have plenty of great insights and lessons to share!
- Offer to run errands (grocery shopping, picking up medicine or other necessities)
